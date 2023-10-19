Africa’s leading women in technology are set to converge for the eighth instalment of the Women in Tech (WIT) experience, hosted by women’s technology advocate, Innovator Trust. The event dedicated to celebrating and empowering female ICT small business entrepreneurs is set to take place at the Vodacom World venue in Midrand on November 16.

This year’s event seeks to once again play host to some of the most acclaimed and influential female figures in South Africa. Prominent figures who have previously appeared on the WIT stage include former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela, Nelson Mandela Bay University Chancellor Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, former UN Women executive director Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and vibrant businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo. It is explained that the event is essential for women from all corners of the tech world on the African continent, and this year this unique gathering calls on women in tech to unite and join the SHEvolution movement, envisioning a world where technology is not only powered by women, but where women power technology.

Tashline Jooste, chief executive of the Innovator Trust, says their aim is to highlight the need for greater change towards gender equality. “By creating a platform that elevates the voices of women in tech, we have also created an inclusive, safe and inspiring environment for modern African women and youth to forge new networks that foster expansion within the ICT sector. This year, our call to women is to join the SHEvolution! Our aim is to highlight the critical need for greater change towards gender equality and to provide solutions, encouraging more women and young girls to participate in STEM fields by showcasing the impact and opportunities that women can unlock through technology and entrepreneurship.” WIT 2023 will also recognise and award the outstanding achievements of female-owned SMMEs in the ICT sector.

It will also address the key issues of the under representation of women in technology and the economy, as well as seek to write a new narrative about the role and potential of the African woman in the modern age. The event further provides a unique one-day programme of robust conversation, insightful keynotes and curated activities to celebrate the diversity of women and challenge the status quo. The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned ICT businesses in South Africa.