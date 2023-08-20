Women pampered with a spa treatment in celebration of Women’s Month

What better way to let your hair down than an indulgence in a head-to-toe spa treatment? After week-long activities and work strains, some of The Star readers were taken on a revitalising treat at Mangwanani African Spa to mark Women’s Month.

This hidden gem is located in Mangwanani River Valley and attracts thousands of visitors whose reviews ascertain that one is guaranteed a memorable experience. Upon arrival, visitors are welcomed with entertainment that continues throughout the day. From singing spirited songs to acknowledging birthdays and anniversaries, the staff ensure that visitors are given the time of their lives. This year, Mangwanani Spa also celebrates 23 years of consistent service and empowering women who are at the forefront of the success of the business.

Lucia Qubu, the duty manager/trainer at the spa delved deep into their activities explaining that the spa was dominated by underprivileged women. “Mangwanani is an African Spa that deals with empowering underprivileged women from the nearby communities. So (it) deals the African massages where we give clients relaxation treatments from head to toe. They will be enjoying their day from the morning till the afternoon and they will be doing a few treatments. “Breakfast and lunch are also included in this full-day spa experience. Then we will have the ladies who will be singing and drumming. That’s our African entertainment, when you come into the spa you are welcomed by that. Then after having lunch, we celebrate with those who are celebrating their birthdays and anniversaries. So the singers will be coming again to sing and entertain. And also at the end of the day, we are saying goodbye to our clients with singing and drumming as well,” said Qubu.