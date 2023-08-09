Women’s Day: Automobile Association pleads to make mobility safer and easier for women

Johannesburg - In observance of Women’s Day, the Automobile Association (AA) has called on the government to do more to ensure that mobility for women is safer, more reliable, more efficient, and more accessible. The AA said that access to transport, whether it be public or private, is of significance to the rights and equality of women, and limited or inadequate access to transport may contribute to limiting the quality of life, access to learning, employment, and cultural and leisure opportunities for women.

According to data from StatsSA, only 21.8% of women in South Africa have driving licences, compared to 40.1% of men. "StatsSA says that safe transport is crucial for women to access decent work, particularly if they depend on public transport and must travel late at night. Gender-based violence risks increase for women travelling, including when walking to and from where they get their transport or when waiting at public transportation boarding points or stations such as bus and train stations or taxi ranks," said the AA. "Safety is a major concern that affects women and girls disproportionately, and this again highlights the need for better public transport in areas for those who need it most."

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that pedestrians and cyclists account for 26% of all traffic-related deaths worldwide, making them particularly vulnerable road users. This includes women and pedestrians. The WHO also reports that 23% of pedestrian fatalities occur internationally, making up 29% of all fatalities. A significant concern is that 40% of all traffic deaths in South Africa are pedestrian-related. "Research from the University of Pretoria on women and mobility notes that in households where a car is available, men usually use the vehicle more than women. Thus, safety and access concerns should be key factors for women when it comes to making mobility decisions, like bus routes, affordability, and easier access to public transport," said the AA. The AA said overcrowding, delays, or unreliable public transport services have a higher impact on women than men.

The association added that women frequently travel during off-peak hours, chain their journeys by combining several activities or places into one, and are more likely to be carrying parcels or travelling with children. According to the WRI Ross Centre for Sustainable Cities, these elements render women even more susceptible to harassment because regular public transport services do not take them into consideration and adapt to these trip features. "Efficient and reliable public transport remains a major problem in South Africa, and unless the government takes urgent steps to address these challenges, the situation will only get worse. Adding to the problem are rolling blackouts, which result in street and traffic lights not working, and a lack of visible law enforcement, especially at public transport boarding hubs.