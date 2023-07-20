Women's heart attack symptoms are different

Johannesburg - According to an international English-language news channel, Wion, heart disease-related deaths were more common among men owing to biological and lifestyle differences before the 20th century. It is also revealed that men and women may also experience heart attacks due to different reasons, such as coronary artery disease (CAD), plaque rupture, blood clots, and spasms in the coronary arteries.

CAD is identified as the most common cause of heart attacks in both men and women. This involves the build-up of plaque in the arteries that supply the heart with blood, leading to narrowing and potential blockages. When a blockage occurs, it can lead to a heart attack. In conversation with a medical expert, Dr Saritha Sekhar, associate professor and consultant interventional cardiologist at Amrita Hospital Kochi, Wion shared a list of leading risk factors for heart disease, especially heart attacks, in women.

The medical expert emphasised the urgent need to address gender differences in cardiovascular care and outcomes related to CAD and heart attacks. Women face unique risk factors for CAD compared to men, according to the medical expert. In addition to common risk factors like diabetes, smoking, and high blood pressure, women may have specific factors affecting their heart health, such as hormonal changes. Other risk factors include ageing, emotional stress and depression, smoking and drinking, inactivity, menopause, and pregnancy complications.

Dr Saritha cautioned that women experience disease symptoms differently from men. “Women should be aware that they often experience heart disease symptoms differently from men. Nausea, vomiting, and shortness of breath are more common in women, while chest pain may be less severe compared to men. Symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, palpitations, or pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen, or back may indicate heart disease in women.” Wion further reveals that while high blood pressure can affect both men and women depending on age and specific situations, there are also differences in prevalence and risk factors.