Women’s Month: A reminder of what we can all do to keep women safe from crime

Johannesburg - As the country marks Women’s Month, an expert shares safety measures to ensure that women are safe from violent crimes rampant in South Africa. Charnel Hattingh, group head of communications and marketing at the Fidelity Services Group, says this month is an opportunity to reflect on the enormous contributions made by women and a reminder of what can be done to honour them and keep them safe.

"As a nation, we owe so much to our mothers, our daughters, and our sisters. We can use August to celebrate them and to look at new and better ways to keep them safe and secure," says Hattingh. She also cites statistics released by the SAPS, which show that women continue to bear the brunt of violent attacks in South Africa. According to the police, the first three months of this year saw just over 10 000 women raped, 969 killed, and more than 15 000 assaulted.

Hattingh says while it might be easy to feel despondent over these numbers, two things can start to make a positive difference. "Firstly, don’t keep quiet. If you are aware of a woman who is exposed to some sort of violence or abuse, raise the alarm and call for help. The police need all of us to be their eyes and ears whenever we see any kind of crime in our communities." "The second is teaching as many people as possible about basic personal safety. If we can equip the mothers of tomorrow with these skills today, then hopefully we can turn the tide in the fight against crimes that target women."

Hattingh says these tips should be shared far and wide: 1. Before leaving home, ensure a loved one or friend knows where you are going. If someone knows your whereabouts when visiting a friend or going shopping, they can check up on you to ensure you have arrived home safely. If anything occurs, these friends will know where to find you or where to start looking. 2. If you are at a shopping mall, ATM, or bank, remain alert for any suspicious individuals. Avoid dark and deserted ATMs, especially late at night.

3. When driving, remember to ensure your doors are locked and to remain vigilant, especially when stopping at traffic lights. 4. Many people suggest placing your mobile phone in the boot (with your handbag). But if any incident occurs, there is usually not enough time to retrieve this from the boot. Rather, keep your phone close to you but out of sight. If it is not an emergency call or text message, try not to answer until you have safely arrived at your destination. Avoid anything that distracts your attention from the road. 5. When arriving home, be on the lookout for any suspicious vehicles or people that might be lurking around your gate or front door. If you feel unsafe, rather circle the block again. Most security companies offer a home arrival service where an armed response officer can meet you at your front door to make sure you are safe.