Funny queen Noko Moswete

Noko Moswete is back with her dose of funny as she takes her ‘Ben 10’ to the altar. White Wedding is set to be a comedy show like no other.

“There’s a joke I have where I talk about how I prefer Ben 10's over sugar daddies. So now I have decided to take my relationship with my Ben 10 to the next level and we are getting married. So I have invited the audience as our friends and family. The problem lies with the family of my Ben 10 not liking me at all.”

And that is where the funny begins.

“The family doesn’t like me because I am as old as his mother so they are disappointed but they have no power to do anything because they don’t have money. So I have upgraded the Ben 10.”

White Wedding is inviting the audience to be the guests of honour for the hilarious skit.

Moswete will be returning to Destiny Hotel and Convention Centre for a second offering of her comedy.

To wrap up women’s month Moswete is staging White Wedding stand up comedy that addresses women’s relationship issues with younger lovers.

Moswete said the show would run like a skit.

“It will be a wedding set up from the stage to the audience. There will be a Nigerian pastor officiating and we will say our vows and give each other rings as well. The speech by the mother-in-law is going to set the tone for the whole show.”

“People must expect comedy in a different way. It won’t be the same set. We have never performed these jokes before.”

Moswete said this show would be giving her the space to explore her playwright dreams.

“From primary school I would write dramas and short stories. I did poetry then discovered comedy. And to add my musical background I will be expressing all my talents in one.”

The cast features Tsitsi Chiumya as the Ben 10 groom while the in-laws will be played by Marjorie Langa as the bride’s mother and Judy Jake as the judgmental mother-in-law. Tshekedi Monyemore will be the pastor and Nonto R will play his doting wife. The cast will be completed by Bra Thabiso as the groom’s uncle and Jazz Buda as the MC.

White Wedding is on Saturday, August 31 from 8pm.



