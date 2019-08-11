DJ Anita Ronge also known as Kasi Mlungu. Picture: Fizz Designs

Afrikaans female DJ Anita Ronge, also known as the DuchAz, is breaking many stereotypes using her eKasi- themed (or township) music to speak her truth, while juggling motherhood and the corporate world. The Newcastle-born beauty was raised in an Afrikaans household, which meant that she was ardent in challenging the cultural boundaries and breaking the stereotypes of being a white DJ playing township-flavour music.

At age 5 she moved to Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, where she enjoyed most of her childhood and attended Afrikaans-medium schools. It was only after high school when Ronge began her DJ career, which blossomed after high school because of hours she spent hanging out in Tembisa.

“In 2013 I started hanging out on the streets there and went to events. I absolutely fell in love with the vibe of eKasi and the music. In 2014, we were chilling at Panthers (a local tavern in Kempton Park) when my brother Sipho organised with the manager for me to DJ,” Ronge recalled.

“It was my first time touching CDJs (deejaying equipment) and the manager just showed me where the play buttons were. I went to fetch my Oskido and Black Motion CDs and played four or five songs.

“People came to salute me and cheered me on. It is then when I realised that I should pursue deejaying on a serious level,” she enthused.

She added that she enjoyed travelling and seeing all the different townships across South Africa and other African countries, and sharing the stage with the best in the industry, which brought her great happiness.

“You get to see our beautiful country, and just meeting so many different people,” said Ronge.

Through her music, she said she wanted to send positive vibes and break cultural boundaries.

The DJ is also a mother to a 3-month-old baby, and described it as “exciting, interesting and fun”. She has a full time job on weekdays and gigs on weekends while her mom looks after the baby.

On stage, Ronge said she experienced performance anxiety at the beginning of her career, but gradually learnt that she performed well under pressure and used that to her advantage.

“Uh well, I guess I perform well under pressure, so the moment I get on stage, and just do what I do, I get into it. I feel more like people who support me are my friends, so I treat them like I would treat my friends,” Ronge said.

She added that she planned to release more music and perform as much as possible.

@Lungile_TM