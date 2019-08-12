Mimecast's Siphindokuhle Mazibuko is making waves as a black woman in the tech space

Women in the IT industry are still few and far between. “On the market, only 27% are in industry. When you start double clicking on that figure to see how many of those women are in technical roles, you start realising that the transformation within the technical roles is nowhere near where it should be,” said Siphindokuhle Mazibuko, Mimecast’s Senior Service Delivery Manager.

Her journey into technology started when she first came into contact with a personal computer (PC).

“I was introduced to a PC for my assignments while studying Biochemistry and was fascinated by how it works and connects to the internet. By the end of my first year of studies I had decided that I wanted to pursue Information Technology.”

The 38-year-old said the world of technology opened her up to a space she had never known before.

“I only knew what I did at the time. I didn’t own a PC or use it before then so as soon as I started my studies I was hooked and wanted to learn even more. I found that there were a lot of things you could start doing with IT and my realisation as well was that working in programming I could work anywhere, any market and industry. IT provides you with that exposure as well.”

Mazibuko found herself in the right space at the right time as technology started to make waves in the year 2000.

“I made the right choice to follow my passion. It was a time when everyone started understanding what the internet was about and had to offer.”

Even though she is making her own strides in the field, Mazibuko believes there is still much to do for women to get ahead.

“I sit around tables where I am the only woman in the room or person of colour for that matter. And that comes with its difficulties in a way. You have to see how you fit into that without losing who you really are and what you can bring to the table.”

She said a lot of the time women were not choosing careers in ICT because there was not enough information and exposure around it.

“We see more women finishing their tertiary studies with a STEM qualification of some sort but for some reason they are still not choosing IT as their career of choice. That boils down to information and explaining what you can do within the industry. The opportunities are endless.”

At Mimecast, Mazibuko is working in the cyber security space.

“That’s just one aspect of IT. Within that space there is different aspects of what we can do from engineering to development and networking.

“I’ve always believed that my journey is mine to walk. I never compare myself to other people or try to compete with them. It is important to stay away from the noise and listen to what you can do and put your energy into that and what you can control. The things you can’t control will just distract you from the goal. That’s how I have worked throughout my career.”

She said a key motivating factor for her was being clear about the path she wanted to take.

“My choices and the opportunities I choose to take were influenced by this main goal I wanted to achieve. If young girls aren't seeing more women being successful in this field, it's going to be difficult for them to relate to the career.”

She added that it was time to stop giving lip service about bringing more women into tech and start making real commitments.

“Most people talk diversity but what we find is that finding women with the right skills is not the same as finding men in the market because the numbers are so low. So if one is really committed they need to be committed with time and be willing to upskill these women in the market but most people aren't willing to do that.”

Her advice to young women entering the technology space:

“Persevere. In every room you enter you will be a minority in the room and that should not distract you from your dreams. Focus on perfecting your skills and building your personal brand. There is opportunity and growth in this industry. Technology is intertwined with everything that we do.”