Tanealé van de Merwe hosted the Sisterhood of Cocktails event at News Café in Woodmead, teaching guests how to mix their own cocktails. Picture: Supplied

Tanealé van der Merwe is a young female mixologist who is making a name for herself in the bartending industry. “I was looking for a job while finishing my degree at the time, and I became interested in seeing some of my bosses work, and how they developed flavour profiles. It allowed me to grow through that,” Van der Merwe said.

She works with her mentor, Gareth Wainwright, at The Little Fox in Joburg.

With a BSc in biological sciences, the 22-year old said she maintained a strong sense of self in this male- dominated industry.

“There are many women in the industry, but we’re often on the wrong side of the bar doing promotions and working as waitresses.

“Some bar owners just don’t give women a chance. There’s the stereotype that women are talkative, slow and emotional. But not everyone is like that.”

At a recent World-Class Bartending Competition finale, Van der Merwe was one of the fastest mixologists and the only woman at the competition.

She was also the only woman to make it to the top six in the country.

“Having a title like that means a lot. I’ve only been doing this for just under a year. It’s been a learning curve. I didn’t go in to win. I was there with some of the best in the industry and I was learning from them. That’s what we are here to do, at the end of the day.”

Yesterday, Van der Merwe showed off her skills at a Sisterhood of Cocktails event at the News Café in Woodmead, teaching guests to mix their own cocktails and discussing the many ways women are changing the world.

“My mentor is Chantelle Horn, and it’s great to have a female mentor in the industry. One of my role models globally is Tess Posthumus from Holland. There are a number of smart people in this industry.”

But Van der Merwe said many of the women in the industry were afraid of entering competitions.

“Women tend to have lower confidence levels. I had to build mine in the past three months. My mental growth was amazing. Sometimes you just need a bit of a push”

Her advice to young women who want to be part of the bartending industry is to respect themselves and to demand respect in return.

MissPru DJ

Also attending the event was Miss Pru DJ (Prudence Sebalo) who is celebrating 10 years in this male- dominated DJ world.

“There are no barriers in life that can hold us back. People are always going to say things, and try to put us down. But we should learn to move beyond that in order to be the best that we can be.

“If we can move beyond the small barriers that we often think are bigger than they are, then we’ll get somewhere.”

She added that she was celebrating her 10th year in industry by doing “Three Hours with Miss Pru” events.

“I get to DJ and people get the full experience of Miss Pru.”

Busiswa CiCi Twala

Busisiwe “CiCi” Twala said she was helping to fix other women’s crowns this Women’s Month.

“I’ll be taking out two special women who have been great supporters of mine. I’ll be spending a day with them to give them advice on starting over. Many women are afraid to start over, so I want to give them the tools to help them rebuild their lives.”

Miss Pru said she wanted to see more women in positions held by men. “It starts with paying women the amount of money they deserve.

“We can’t be paid less when we have better qualifications than some men. We need to start there, and look at each other as equals. I’ve put in an equal amount of effort to grow my skills and study and get a degree, I need to be paid accordingly,” she said.

KB Motsilanyane

For singer KB Motsilanyane, being a woman means being a nurturer, a lover and a builder.

“Today it means learning to do that for yourself. As women we’re always looking after other people and caring for others, but we tend to often neglect ourselves.

“An occasion like this is about us spoiling ourselves, being naughty and exploring the light-hearted side of ourselves. It’s all about celebrating life and celebrating other women too.”