Miss SA judge Thando Hopa wants the 16 hopefuls to be authentic. Picture Supplied

The Miss SA 2019 pageant has announced an all-female judging panel, under the #dreamwalking theme which aims to change the stereotype of beauty pageants. The panel will be made up of reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray, joined by her predecessor Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, TV personality Anele Mdoda and businesswoman Connie Ferguson.

Chief executive of the pageant Stephanie Weil pointed out that the theme was symbolic because it did not focus only on external beauty but more significantly inner values.

“Pageants are known for their cat-walking vibe and the cat-walking speaks to the cattiness in girls. We don’t stand for that, we stand for dreams - so we are ‘dreamwalking’. We are making dreams a reality,” Weil said.

Gray said the judges would be looking for a Miss SA who was authentic, confident and purposeful.

“Having been through the pageant system by competing nationally, earning the right to represent my country at the Miss Universe and then going on to win the title, I feel that I have first-hand experience of what’s required of a candidate,” she said.

Nel-Peters said she was delighted to be on the panel for the first time and was ready for the task at hand because it was a huge responsibility she had undertaken, and she would not take it lightly.

Albino model Thando Hopa described being part of the panel as unexpected: “It’s one of those spaces that has allowed me to diversify my message and perspective, so I quite appreciated it.”

Hopa advised the top 16 finalists to appreciate the strength of their personal journeys and have the courage to be authentic.

This year members of the public can vote for their favourite contestant on the Miss South Africa website (www.misssa.co.za). The winner of the People’s Choice will automatically make it to the Top 10 on pageant night.

The Miss South Africa pageant spectacular takes place on Women’s Day at Sun International’s flagship venue, the Sun Arena at Time Square. It will be televised live and simulcast on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).