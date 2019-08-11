Palesa Manne and Palesa Maakwe, also known as 2PM DJs from Kagiso, say that the deejaying scene is warming up to female DJs. Picture: Supplied

2PM DJs might share the same name and childhood experiences, but is it their passion for the hip-hop genre that promises to change the perception of women in the nightclub deejay scene. Palesa Manne, 28, and Palesa Maakwe, 30, both originally from Kagiso, west of Joburg, left their comfortable jobs as a tax agent and a bank motor financial consultant respectively to pursue a career playing mainly hip hop at joints around Mogale City.

Three years later, 2PM DJs have grown their business and brand as their long list of gig goes beyond the Kagiso area.

“We have known each other since our early teens and we even went to the same schools. But it was after we finished high school that we realised that we were hanging out at the same turn ups (parties) and we seemed to enjoy the same music genre, hip hop. We even joked that we would be DJs, but at the time there weren’t a lot of female DJs around,” said Manne.

They continued to pursue their individual career paths but their passion for music was still burning within them until they took the plunge in 2017.

“We had a passion for music and we decided to take the risk. We quit our full-time jobs, cashed in our packages and used that money to buy all the equipment we have. We also enrolled at DJ Zinhle’s school (Fuse Academy), which helped us to learn more about the craft and took extra private lessons. Unfortunately our money ran out before we could finish the course,” said Manne.

The duo carried on gigging and they would tag Nhlanhla Nciza, singer from Mafikizolo, who eventually signed them to her music label, Home base Records. They have since released two songs, Underwater and Big Girls Don’t Cry, and have spread their sets to include other genres, such as Afrobeat, Kwaito and R&B.

Said Nciza: “More than just talent itself, I look for people who are dedicated, hard-working and focused. These girls have all those qualities and are passionate and driven. Ever since we signed them on it’s been a bliss. The cherry on top is that they are female.”

Maakwe said they had learnt a lot from the musician and could not wait to spread their wings on the rest of the continent, as Mafikizolo has done.

Manne said that it had not always been smooth sailing and it wasn’t easy being a female DJ in a male-dominated industry.

“In most instances promoters would mostly book men because of how the industry is structured.

“As a woman, you have to go the extra mile and prove yourself before you can secure a second booking.

“People have negative views about female DJs and accuse them of having an advantage because they also work for big radio stations, but to me that is to the benefit of all aspirant young female DJs.

“The likes of Lerato Kganyago and Dineo Manaka are opening doors for all of us. Things are slowly changing,” said Manne.