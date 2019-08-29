ACTRESS Nthati Moshesh reflects on the last five decades of her life.

Nthati Moshesh will be spending the next year documenting 50 important dates in her life. The actress, who turned 50 yesterday, said when she looks back at her life over the last five decades, there are a number of standout moments that have shaped the woman she has become.

“One of them is giving birth. My pain threshold is very low. I jokingly say because of the pain, I only had one (child). I actually bargained with God. Thank you so much for this amazing gift but I’m not doing it again. And here we are 17 years later, still just one child,” she chuckled.

Another memory she cherishes is a picture of her family spending quality time together at a picnic.

“Back then restaurants weren’t really open to us, so I have this amazing picture of the five kids and the parents getting the picnic blanket ready and just having a great picnic day. Despite growing up in those tough, trying times my parents tried their best to give us as much exposure as possible.”

She said they travelled a lot as a family and her memories of her mom preparing padkos are still vivid.

“We would leave here going to Durban and weren’t allowed to stop anywhere. That wasn’t pleasant. But my parents tried to show us a little bit of the country and the world,” she said.

Her family, she said, planted the notion that travel is the best teacher in life.

On her 30th birthday, she decided to leave everything and go make a life in Los Angeles.

“It turned out to be a defining moment because I found myself in the middle of this city that is crazy and competitive. I found that Nthati is a loner who enjoyed her own company. I discovered how to use the internet so I could get hold of (my) family.”

During her stay, she met a man who taught her things she did not know about her own continent, Africa.

“I ran out of money and ended up waitressing. It was the most fulfilling time of my life. I found myself in the black neighbourhood of Crenshaw which was supposedly rough, but I come from Katlehong (Ekurhuleni) so I never felt unsafe.”

Thanks to her acting ability, she managed to get the waitressing job by pretending she had worked as one before.

She said her love for acting would never die nor would she get to a point where she felt like she had reached the pinnacle in her acting.

“I don’t have dreams of becoming a producer or director. I love acting with every fibre of my being. I love getting inside a character - reading and researching it. I enjoy it so much that I think if I had to direct or produce it would take something away from me. I’m linear in that sense. I’ll be 80 years old and still think of a part I’d like to play. The creative in you is constantly creating a role in your head, mind and soul. The more I watch, the more my love for what I do is renewed.”

Her birthday wish is to have work stability and to see more professionalism on sets.

“Freelancing in your 20s and 30s is exciting but when you become a certain age, you want more stability. I would love to have a role in a secure telenovela or soap. Purely to not have to worry about what tomorrow brings.”

She added: “As much as we would like for things to be how they used to be with a clear hierarchy on sets and actors giving 100%, sadly that is not always the case. But we aren’t the same. Not everyone will have the same passion as you. I get frustrated when I see people not putting in any effort.”

Her advice to upcoming actresses: “There’s this saying everyone uses these days ‘Do you, boo’. The one thing that has kept me in this industry is that I have never lost sight of who I am. I am that girl from Katlehong who discovered a subject called drama. Be authentically you. There’s only one Nthati. I have many young people who are so authentically themselves and that’s why they will succeed. Because they are not emulating the next person. So, if anything, do you, boo.”

The one piece of advice she has taken from her parents is timing.

“If you haven’t gotten certain things at a certain age, that takes nothing away from you. It just means your time is still coming. Timing is everything. I’ve realised the beauty of it. I will get my big award one day, I really believe that. I believe there is still that role coming for me. The great thing is that I need to be preparing for that role and all I can do is honour every role until that role comes.”