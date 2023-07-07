Woolies looter sentenced to 3 years

In March, the 32-year-old pleaded guilty to theft and contravention of the National Road Traffic Regulation, after he allegedly stole household items from a Woolworths store in the Davenport area.

The theft took place during the acts of public violence and looting that took place in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021.

He was further charged with contravention of the road traffic regulation as he did not have the requisite licence plates for the vehicle he was driving at the time of the commission of the crime.

In his plea explanation during his appearance in March, Moloi alleged that he and his friend were driving around with the intention of purchasing some items when they noticed that people were emerging from a Woolworths store.