Woolworths say employee was not suspended for isiphandla but 'other issues'









Mathapelo Nkopane, said she was suspended last month for wearing isiphandla from March last year after an ancestral ceremony. Picture: Supplied The Woolworths employee embroiled in a cultural storm after being suspended for wearing isiphandla (or sacred animal wristband) slammed the retailer’s claims that she was disciplined “on unrelated matters”. On Tuesday, The Star reported on the plight of Mathapelo Nkopane, who said she was suspended last month for wearing isiphandla from March last year after an ancestral ceremony. She works as an interactive co-ordinator at the Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Joburg. The upmarket food and clothing outlet has been accused of “unfair labour practices”. However, Kirsten Hewett, the retail giant’s head of corporate communications, said Nkopane was not suspended for wearing isiphandla, but for other issues. “We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind in our stores. Ms Nkopane was not suspended for wearing isiphandla. She was suspended for unrelated disciplinary matters. We have been engaging with Ms Nkopane on these issues to reach a resolution,” Hewett said.

But Nkopane rejected Hewett’s claims, stressing that her suspension had to do with her traditional animal wristband, which a cultural expert explained was significant in African customs as a way of connecting with one’s ancestors.

“What unrelated disciplinary matters are they talking about?” asked Nkopane.

“The only matter that was canvassed with me about my suspension had to do with isiphandla,” she told The Star.

“It is not a coincidence that I was suspended after I was asked to write a statement explaining why I had to wear isiphandla.”

Probed further about other disciplinary issues which Nkopane was facing, Hewett said Woolworths could not divulge them as it would be breach of a confidential matter between the employee and employer.

Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim said on Monday that Woolworths could be engaging in “unfair labour practices”.

“One needs to look at the policies surrounding (isiphandla). But if it does not affect the work and it is neat, I think that would be unfair labour practice.

“They (Woolworths) will lose the case if she (Nkopane) were to take it to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

“They would need to show that there are practical reasons for why she needs to have it removed," Bagraim had said.

Mkhulu Collen, a cultural expert with the Traditional Healers' Organisation, said isiphandla was sacred to African religion as it was worn after a ceremony for people to connect with their ancestors.

“Isiphandla is recognition from the ancestors that you belong to the family. We don’t just wear animal skins for fun.”