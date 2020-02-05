On Tuesday, The Star reported on the plight of Mathapelo Nkopane, who said she was suspended last month for wearing isiphandla from March last year after an ancestral ceremony.
She works as an interactive co-ordinator at the Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Joburg. The upmarket food and clothing outlet has been accused of “unfair labour practices”.
However, Kirsten Hewett, the retail giant’s head of corporate communications, said Nkopane was not suspended for wearing isiphandla, but for other issues.
“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind in our stores. Ms Nkopane was not suspended for wearing isiphandla. She was suspended for unrelated disciplinary matters. We have been engaging with Ms Nkopane on these issues to reach a resolution,” Hewett said.