Work stress causes ‘dead bedrooms’, negatively affecting sex drive

Johannesburg - Research conducted in 2019 by a medical practice network, BodyLogicMD, revealed that 51% of respondents experienced “dead bedrooms” as a result of work stress. With stress known as a part of life due to the demands one faces daily, Affinity Health, a leading provider of high-quality healthcare, reveals how stress can negatively influence one's sex drive.

"It is important to talk to your healthcare provider if you're experiencing sexual dysfunction. Your doctor may recommend sex therapists or mental health experts who specialize in treating diminished libido and sex drive due to stress," says Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health. In the bedroom, a lack of communication between couples can raise tension, and many people get more worried if their self-esteem is low. The health provider points out that the relationship between stress and sexual dysfunction is complex, but it is thought to be related to the hormonal changes that occur in the body during periods of stress.

When stressed, our bodies release cortisol, a hormone that can disrupt the balance of other hormones in the body. This can lead to a decrease in testosterone levels, a crucial hormone involved in sexual desire and function in both men and women. "Stress can also have a psychological impact on one's sex drive. When stressed, we tend to focus on the negative aspects of our lives, making it difficult to relax and enjoy sexual experiences. Stress can also lead to anxiety and depression, both associated with decreased libido."

Hewlett further uncovers ways to manage stress to prevent it from affecting your sex drive. She details how regular exercise, yoga, and meditation can help reduce stress levels and improve overall well-being. Stress management techniques such as cognitive-behavioural therapy and mindfulness-based stress reduction can also be helpful.