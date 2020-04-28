Workers claim they were suspended for questioning firm's lockdown rules

The employees of a North West poultry farm have alleged that they were suspended after they asked their employers to review the business’s lockdown procedures. L Gromer, the egg supplier for Woolworths, confirmed to The Star that, before the lockdown, the company asked its employees to voluntarily stay on the farm in Skeerpoort, North West, during the lockdown. However, the employees who stayed on the farm alleged that the company had its own lockdown regulations that prevented them from leaving the property – not even to seek medical attention or go to the shops. The employees told The Star that the company had opened a tuck shop for them and instructed them to use the on-site clinic for medical care. “They don’t allow us to go to the shops or clinics and there are people here who are on treatment, and they can’t even go to the clinic to get medication.

“They said we should not come back if we go to the clinic or store,” one employee said.

Another employee added that the company said that if the workers left the farm, they would lose their jobs. L Gromer said in the statement that their regulations were put in place to limit movement of people to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The poultry company said the small shop provided staff with essentials and food, and the clinic – which opened in 2018 – employed an additional nurse.

“Chronic medication was sourced from clinics in the area, by the registered nurse, and distributed to staff who are staying on the farm. This was done confidentially and handled by the nurse, to protect the confidentiality of our staff,” the company said.

Following the extension of the lockdown, the employees said they organised a meeting with their union representative for assistance, for the company to review it’s lockdown regulations and on the possible increase of a R1 000 incentive the company gave them each to work during the lockdown.

“They wouldn’t let our union representative enter the property but they called us to the gate and suspended us, saying we were striking,” the employee said.

The company said that on April 17, 29% of its workers were suspended after they held an illegal gathering, arranged by their union.

“Staff partook in an illegal gathering arranged by their union, in contravention of the National Lockdown Regulations and Section 65 (d)(i) of the Labour Act, where no disruption of an essential service may take place during the national lockdown,” the company said. Temporary replacement staff were subsequently employed.

“They told us that we can’t go outside the farm but they were able to fetch people from outside to work the farm,” an employee said.

She added that they were concerned about how they were going to support their families because the suspension letter did not include a hearing date.

“We’re just waiting for the lockdown to end and maybe they will call us, but for now we’re just sitting at home,” the employee said.