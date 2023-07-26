Working from home: Public servants union calls for a hybrid approach

Johannesburg – The Public Servants Association (PSA) is calling for a hybrid approach in terms of working from home. According to the PSA, the phenomenon of working from home is not new, and most public servants would attest that the workload in public service is huge and impossible to complete within regulated office hours (eight hours at most), meaning taking work home, which compromises the time left to spend with loved ones.

“The truth is that if public servants did not take work home, very little would be accomplished in the public service, and backlogs would be an inevitable occurrence. The many meetings that public servants are required to attend also take too much time away from real work,”the PSA said. The trade union said this meant most public servants sacrificed their private time to catch up on work, ensure that deadlines were met and services were provided promptly. It said that for the current crop of dedicated public servants, working from home was neither a choice nor a luxury, it was a necessity.

“While the idea of working from home may, at face value, look enticing, it also takes a lot of financial sacrifices from the workers concerned. Indeed, there are benefits for workers as they can save on the cost of transport and time spent on travel to and from work, especially with load shedding that causes unnecessary wasted hours sitting in traffic. However, other expenses may not be catered for that the employee may have to bear. By working from home, the employee bears overhead costs that should be borne by the employer,” the PSA said. The union said that office space, electricity, and water costs, and in some cases, internet connectivity, were some of the hidden costs incurred by employees. It said it was unfortunate that the system did not have a way to recognise, let alone reward, those sacrifices made by workers when they work from home.

“Working from home does not mean that the workload is reduced. If anything, that is a fallacy. The contrary is the case. Most employees would attest that instead of reducing, the workload is far greater as working hours do not exist. This was proven during Covid-19, when meetings were scheduled until late into the night,” the PSA said. The union said that although there were several constraints to working from home, it believed that there were more positives than negatives if such a system was managed properly and all stakeholders played their part. “It is true that the Covid-19 pandemic and the wave of the Fourth Industrial Revolution have been altering the workplace.