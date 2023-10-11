World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) puts non-compliance declaration consequences against SA on hold

ATHLETES, sporting federations and sport-loving South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief that the country’s flag can shine in ongoing sporting events as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has put the consequences of non-compliance declaration on hold. According to the Department of Sports, arts and Culture yesterday, following receipt of the formal notification from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) to challenge their non-compliance declaration against South Africa, WADA had decided to put the consequences of the declaration on hold.

The department said the consequences of the non-compliance declaration would be put on hold pending the outcome of the challenge initiated with the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS). This follows WADA’s decision that South Africa and Bermuda were declared as non-compliant due to a failure to appropriately implement the newly revised policy, which came into effect on January 1, 2021, into their respective legal systems. Khalid Galant, chief executive officer at SAIDS, explained,however, that the process of the sports integrity legislation approval had long been in the works by sporting stakeholders, but WADA was not prepared to accept the country’s requirement for public consultations.