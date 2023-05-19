Independent Online
Friday, May 19, 2023

World Bank’s Doing Business rankings do not directly translate into economic growth, says study

File Image/ANA

Published 5h ago

According to the African Business magazine, in a recent study published in the Journal of Comparative Economics, the long-held belief that a business-friendly environment - as measured by the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings - does not directly translate into economic growth.

According to the study, the annual publication stemmed from a series of academic studies sponsored by the World Bank examining the costs of starting a business and the ability to enforce contracts.

A concern about the rankings, according to the study, was that it may have incentivised governments to “game” the indicators, focusing their reform efforts on items that are measured by the World Bank but which have a limited substantive impact on the economy.

“For examples, the 2020 report shows Rwanda with a rank of 38th in the world for ease of doing business, ahead of the Netherlands in 42nd. This may reflect gaming of the indicators rather than it being easier to do business in Rwanda than the Netherlands,” said the study.

The study said that while gaming of this sort may be harmless, some have argued that the project has been damaging because it can focus government energies on the wrong kinds of reforms.

The publication says that the study’s findings should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers worldwide as they contemplate strategies for sustainable economic growth. It calls for a more nuanced approach guided by rigorous economic analysis and a genuine understanding of the complex forces that drive our global economy.

