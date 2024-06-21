World Environment Month: Energising opportunities for youth in a sustainable world

The South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) celebrates the opportunities green economies offer for young people during World Environment Month, which is also observed during Youth Month. According to the institute, unemployment among young people in South Africa reached 43.4% in 2023, and this rate was made worse by poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

This suggests that sustainable energy technologies could be a viable solution for tackling youth inclusion. Faith Mkhacwa, general manager of SANEDI for Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management, breaks down the discussion surrounding the green economy and states: “The green economy is not just about jobs; it’s about empowering young people to be the architects of a sustainable future. By embracing these opportunities, young people can build rewarding careers while making a lasting positive impact on our environment and development. “SANEDI is ensuring that the pathway to a low-carbon economy through cleaner, sustainable energy sources is just and inclusive of women and youth. We do so by keeping our staff and skills candidates well represented, and this shows in the effective and efficient ways in which we carry out our projects.”

She further explained that including youth in projects under SANEDI’s largest portfolio, Energy Efficiency, the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Practitioner Skills Programme equipped unemployed youth with skills related to data collection and processing of the skills programmes. The programme has empowered 70 learners (all youth and 50% female) across Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal to have the skills required to perform data and information collection. Through the programme, youth are now employed at inspection dies and energy service companies, while SANEDI has roped in two of the EPC practitioners to support our effort in managing the National Building Energy Performance Register.