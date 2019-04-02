People with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) - especially without intellectual disability - may have a greater risk of depression in their young adulthood, a new study, led by an Indian-origin researcher, suggests. File picture. pic: pexels.com

Access to early screening, treatment and education can pave the way for a better quality of life for children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). However, a lack of awareness as well as trained professionals and support limits this in especially lower-income communities in South Africa, the rest of Africa and the world.

This is according to the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP).

With World Autism Day commemorated on Tuesday, SASOP highlighted that autism was found across all countries, ethnic groups and socio-economic classes as well as affecting about one to two percent of the global population.

Despite that, resources that can improve the lives of those affected by autism are mainly limited to those who can pay for them. The organisation said in many affluent societies, ASD was usually diagnosed by the time the child is three years.

The symptoms were seen early on in a child’s development and behaviours, the ways that they play, learn, speak or behave, particularly in a social context and was diagnosed three to four times more often in boys than girls.

"There are no typical biological or physical symptoms of ASD and so screening and diagnosis is made clinically on the basis of detailed developmental history, behavioural observation and using specifically-designed assessment tools," the organisation said.

Dr Wendy Duncan, SASOP member and also the president of the South African Association of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professions (SA-ACAPAP), said ASD was previously thought of as occurring only in western industrialised countries, “but we now know this not to be true”.

“ASD is recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a global public health concern but almost all that we know about it comes from western, high-income countries.

“There is a need for more research in South Africa, Africa and the developing world, to understand the nature and prevalence of autism, so that a better response can be developed to assist families and communities, guidance be provided to public health policy-makers, appropriate diagnostic tools can be developed and resources such as support and education can be provided,” she said.

Duncan said there were just 50 specialist child and adolescent psychiatrists serving the entire population of sub-Saharan Africa in 2015.

That, she said, was pointing to the need for training for health professionals, from primary care level through to specialised professionals in order to improve early detection of autism and assist families with access to support.

Managing ASD and ensuring a better quality of life for those affected by autism starts with raising awareness amongst parents, caregivers, teachers and primary healthcare staff, to recognise symptoms and access screening tools to provide the correct diagnosis and provide treatment, she said.

"Early diagnosis and intervention were the key to equipping the child and their family with the skills and resources needed to ensure the best possible quality of life, because there is remarkable development that takes place in early childhood.

"Access to education for children with autism is crucial, with those in the “mild” area of the spectrum often able to be included in mainstream education provided there is particular recognition of their individual needs, while children at a more severe level need more intensive intervention and specialised education.

"Education plays a critical role in assisting those with autism to develop the social and communication skills to integrate and cope as far as possible with the world around them,” she said.

“On the other hand, education of the community at large is important in helping families, educators and communities to modify their expectations of the individual with ASD

What is Autism Spectrum Disorder?

According to SASOP, Autism spectrum disorders-often referred to simply with the umbrella term “autism”, or “being on the spectrum”, incorporate disorders previously diagnosed separately – “classic” autism, Asperger syndrome, and pervasive developmental disorder not specified (PDD-NOS).

They are developmental disorders linked to early brain development. The causes are not clear, although genetics are believed to play a role as well as environmental factors.

Mental health professionals emphasise that ASD is not a psychological, emotional or behavioural disorder – children with autism are not “just badly behaved” – it is a brain-based, neuro-psychiatric condition that requires treatment and support.

ASD results in difficulties in social interaction, verbal and non-verbal communication, sensory perception (either heightened or lowered sense of touch, taste, smell, sight or hearing), and patterns of narrow interests, cognitive (thought) patterns and repetitive behaviours.

ASD signals

Should a child display these signs, they need to be referred to a doctor:

- Little awareness of, or disinterest in others, difficulty in interacting socially, lack of eye contact

- Social interactions predicated mainly on the child’s particular interests

- Distress caused by changes in routine or environment, especially extreme distress for no apparent reason

- Non-typical patterns of play, preferring to play alone, lack of imaginative play, repetitive behaviours or unusual habits such as rocking, flapping hands or constantly spinning objects

- Gross or fine motor skill development that doesn’t match the usual developmental milestones

- Rigid thinking style, that may be without humour

- A dislike of being touched or held, or a sense of touch, taste, smell, sight or hearing that seems extra-sensitive, or less sensitive than usual; may result in very rigid food preferences

- Delayed or non-typical development of speech and language, or the child appearing not to hear

-Difficulties holding the perspective of another





Where to find out more and get help

Find out more at www.aut2know.co.za