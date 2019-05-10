Lupus sufferer Mahlatse Mothiba had to drop out of university because of the brain fog due to lupus. Picture: Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA)

Can you imagine the frustration of spending days diligently studying for an exam and then arriving at the exam hall only to find that you've forgotten what you've learnt? This is the reality of 22-year-old Mahlatse Mothiba from Silverlakes, Pretoria. She was diagnosed with lupus in 2017 and because of brain or lupus fog, she was forced to drop out of university last year.

Lupus fog is a general name for the cognitive impairments that often appear with lupus, including concentration and memory problems, confusion and difficulty expressing oneself. The cognitive problems are often worse during flare-ups.

“You know when you drive in terrible fog," Mothiba says, describing lupus fog.

"You can't see anything. You are driving at the proper speed limit and your lights are on but everything is just a blur”

The young woman who was once a top student found herself in a position where her marks dropped drastically. She was studying a BCom in economics.

“I was a top pupil in matric. When I started university, I was struggling because I couldn't concentrate anymore or remember much. I was going for treatment.”

Mothiba says she would hit the books but not comprehend what she was reading and then she'd walk into the exam room in a fog.

“I would know what they were asking, but I did not know how to answer it.”

After she failed her second year of university, her doctors advised her to stop her studies until her brain activity was restored.

Mothiba says she felt alienated living with lupus because people can't see anything wrong with her when they look at her.

“You go through incidences where people say ‘no, nothing is wrong’ or ‘you're acting’, even when you go to doctors.”

For 10 years before her diagnosis, Mothiba experienced symptoms including immune thrombocytopenic purpura, which is a bleeding disorder in which the immune system destroys platelets which are necessary for normal blood clotting.

She fell into a depression when doctors couldn't figure out what was wrong with her.

“For a long time I would feel frustrated and ask myself if I did something wrong. People would say ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away'. Maybe I skipped an apple a couple of times.”

Mothiba says her diagnosis was difficult on her family as well because they couldn't understand how she had gone from a top student to failing her second year at university.

“It's kind of hard for them to understand the whole thing and take it in. And then there are the situations with my friends who misplace their frustration on me, saying they wanted to help and they are trying but nothing they do helps.”

Mothiba advises others living with lupus “not to waste their pain”.

“Every lupus warrior is fighting for the other.”

