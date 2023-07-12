Worried Gauteng students will get stipends after non-payment

Johannesburg - More than 80 interns and bursary holders who are beneficiaries of the Gauteng Department of Education’s (GDE) Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA) programme are currently in limbo after they were not paid their June stipends. According to the DA, many of these young people are from disadvantaged communities and are studying through a province-sponsored programme at different TVET colleges.

It is reported that GCRA, an entity under the GDE responsible for facilitating bursaries, internships, and guidance programmes, has only paid stipends to 69 out of 150 interns since June this year, with DA education spokesperson Khume Ramulifho saying this was concerning. Ramulifho said that after enquiring with Education MEC Matome Chiloane, he was told that the department was experiencing systematic delays, which have contributed to the failure to pay out stipends on time. One of the affected learners, who did not want to be named, told The Star that she was having a difficult time as she had not received her stipend since April.

“To be honest, this situation is not good because, since April, I have not been paid my stipend. Every time we are given a different story that we will be paid by the end of the month. “There has been no clear communication, and it has now been four months of this, and we do not have money for transport in order to travel to workplaces and other destinations,” the learner said. According to Chiloane, the GCRA is not facing financial challenges as payment challenges are only due to delays in the processing of vendor numbers by the SAP system, which is regulated by the Treasury, as well as late submission of time sheets.

This was confirmed by GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona, who said the department has finalised the payment to affected students. “The students have been confirmed for payment, which will reflect on Friday. It must be emphasised that we rely on submissions of time sheets from TVET colleges, who unfortunately submit their time sheets late, which creates delays. We also wish to remind learners to submit their time sheets to TVET colleges on time to avoid delays,” Mabona said. Some of the affected interns and beneficiaries are from Ekurhuleni West TVET College, Ekurhuleni East TVET College, Sedibeng TVET College, Southwest Gauteng TVET College, Central Johannesburg TVET College, and Western TVET College.