Xolani Khumalo appears in court, family of the deceased want justice

Xolani Khumalo, former host of the popular Moja Love show Sizok’thola, is due back in court next month after his case was postponed when he made a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The court postponed the matter to August 20, and the murder trial has been transferred to the regional court.

Khumalo is facing a charge of murder, robbery and damage to property after Robert Varrie was allegedly assaulted in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, in July 2023. According to the State prosecutor, Pheello Vilakazi, the investigation has been completed against Khumalo. Vilakazi said the investigating officer has been looking for the other suspects and traced one to his grandmother’s residence.

“The grandmother said the suspect was chased away, and she has no information or idea about his current whereabouts,” Vilakazi said. Varrie, the deceased, who was a suspected drug dealer, died after Khumalo and his crew members allegedly interrogated him at his home in Katlehong in July 2023 during the filming of one of the episodes of the show Sizok’thola. The show was about nabbing and exposing suspected drug dealers and their associates. It landed many suspects behind bars, which did not sit well with drug dealers who celebrated after learning of Khumalo’s arrest.

Varrie was allegedly assaulted and later dropped by the crew at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, where died. Following Varrie’s death, Khumalo handed himself to the police at the Katlehong North police station. He was later arrested and appeared in court, where he was granted R20 000 bail. Speaking outside the Palm Ridge court on Wednesday, Varrie’s cousin, Revein Naidoo, said they were happy that the case had been transferred to the regional court.

Naidoo said the family wanted justice to prevail. “The case is taking too long now because every postponement is a delay in getting justice. The investigating officer must do his job properly because if the investigation is not up to date it means the case will not go forward,” Naidoo said. “We heard in court that all the evidence, according to them, has been gathered together, except for the one suspect that is still on the run." Naidoo said he suggests that the investigating officer should go back to question the grandmother about the suspect’s possible whereabouts.