Xolani Khumalo promises better television show after spat with Moja Love

Television personality and drug buster Xolani Khumalo has promised viewers a bigger and better show following an controversial separation from Moja Love Channels. With his programme “Sizok’thola”, Khumalo rose to fame by taking on drug lords in drug-ridden neighbourhoods and exposing criminal masquerades in an attempt to reduce crime.

When one of his raids resulted in the July death of a suspected drug dealer in Katlehong, things took a bad turn, leading to the loss of his show as host. Following Moja Love’s announcement that it will distance itself from Khumalo, who is being investigated for an alleged murder, his supporters have continued to throw support behind him in his fight against drugs. He stunned many of his fans when he revealed what was coming up in an interview with DJ Sbu on his podcast, despite the fact that the case is still pending.

“There is a new coming, I wont talk much about it. People will see. It will be Sizok’thola multiplied because what I didn’t have before, I have it now. I am able to spread my wings. I am able to engage with government to say lets work and they are willing to work with me. Because it was difficult then, when you come as media they would tell you about protocols. But now I come as a foundation to say I can assist you guys lets work together. I don’t want your money I don’t want anything. I just want us to work together so that we can make our place a better place,” said Khumalo Last year, the channel released a statement stating that, while it will wait for the legal process to conclude, it has chosen to honour cultural customs and the families of those who may have been impacted by not making any more comments on delicate matters. ‘’The channel will not be commenting on any matters relating to Mr Khumalo at this stage and wishes him everything of the best in his future endeavours,” read the statement issued by Siyaya TV Channels spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete.