Gauteng-based Stacey, 12, won the Global Child Prodigy Award 2020 for Multiple World Records in the category of Writing at the inaugural Global Child Prodigy Awards in New Delhi, India, on Friday.
The awards, which honoured 100 child prodigies from 18 countries, aimed to recognise extraordinary children at a global level.
Accepting the award, Stacey said: “I feel proud for the organisers for (hosting) such an initiative.
"I feel grateful to be representing myself, my family, my province, my country and my continent.