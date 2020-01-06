Yet another big chapter for prodigy









INTERNATIONAL best-selling author and literary prodigy Stacey Fru. International best-selling author and literary prodigy Stacey Fru has added another impressive accolade to her mind-boggling array of international awards. Gauteng-based Stacey, 12, won the Global Child Prodigy Award 2020 for Multiple World Records in the category of Writing at the inaugural Global Child Prodigy Awards in New Delhi, India, on Friday. The awards, which honoured 100 child prodigies from 18 countries, aimed to recognise extraordinary children at a global level. Accepting the award, Stacey said: “I feel proud for the organisers for (hosting) such an initiative. "I feel grateful to be representing myself, my family, my province, my country and my continent.

"This is big for me, for a girl child and for African children.”

Stacey has the quadruple record of writing her first book aged seven. She is also the youngest African writer of chapter books, the youngest African author of five books, and the youngest African writer to get her book translated into audio and text Braille.

Global Child Prodigy Awards (GCPA) is a unified platform that recognises extraordinary child prodigies who deserve to gain recognition at global level. This year’s inaugural grand event was held at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on the January 3 where 100 child prodigies from 18 countries were honoured.

The Top 100 selected child prodigies chosen from 15, 000 entries from 45 countries, in different categories; dancing, music, arts, writing, acting, modelling, science, innovation, sports, etc. will also be featured in Global Child Prodigy Award Book set to be released at the end of the month. Among the many who graced the event was Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Kailash Satyarthi, Dr. APJ Abdul of Kalam International Foundation and Oscar winning music director AR Rahman.