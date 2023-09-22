YFM celebrates ‘Lyfe’ with an electrifying show line-up

Johannesburg - South Africa’s largest commercial youth radio station YFM is thrilled to bring the most anticipated event of the season, LYFE to officially kick off the summer season on September 30 at Constitution Hill. The event boasts a line-up featuring 40 of the most-loved megastars in the country. LYFE is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable celebration of everything that makes music, fashion, and culture sizzle.

The list includes Tyler ICU, Daliwonga, Kelvin Momo, KO, Mawhoo, Blackie, Shane Eagle, Justin 99, Nadia Nakai, Tyler ICU, A-Reece, AYANDA MVP, Daliwonga, Blxckie, Kelvin Momo, K.O, Mawhoo, Sjava, Pee x Justin99, Mörda, DJ Fae-Fae, Venom (YTKO), Just Mo (YTKO), Money Badoo, Legendary Crisp (YTKO), Babalwa M, Kmat (YTKO), DJ Rarri, Goldmax and Majorsteez, among many others. Y's MD, Haseena Cassim, said this is not just a festival; it's a colossal celebration of LYFE itself and the magical sounds that bring us all together. “With what's deemed to be the hottest summer in the past decade in our midst, we are super-amped to officially kick it off in true Y-style with LYFE. We look forward to delivering the ultimate LYFEstyle experience.”

“Put a big, bold circle around September 30 on your calendar because that's when LYFE is going down at Constitution Hill! This isn't just a festival; it's a colossal celebration of LYFE itself and the magical sounds that bring us all together.” The station says the line-up is stacked with talents that are about to make one’s summer the most epic one yet, the Y way. LYFE continues to cement Y as the leader in lifestyle radio and content in South Africa.

The broadcaster, known as the undisputed champion of all things youth, will be turning up the heat and raising the bar with a well-curated event that is more than just a music festival; it is an all-out experience that's about to blow your socks off. It also highlights that the event is not just about the big names; the two stages offer both the established legends and the rising stars to shine brighter than ever. It is where South African music evolves, where the energy of the crowd becomes an unbreakable bond, and where the universal language of music unites all of us.