YFM responds to claims of sexual harassment against Mr JazziQ

The allegations of sexual harassment levelled against renowned DJ Tumelo “Mr JazziQ’’ Manyoni have spurred debate on social media after YFM drive-time show producer Ngcebo Mcobothi spoke out about her ordeal on her social media platform. A few days ago, Mcobothi took to X alleging that she was sexually harassed in an elevator by Mr JazziQ after rejecting his advances.

“I am so triggered! Not me being sexually harassed by one of your favourites after rejecting his advances. “This guy literally grabbed me by the waist, trying to kiss me ngenkani (forcefully) the way I had to push him away from me, lapho, we are in a lift,” she said. Manyoni responded to the claims, revealing that Mcobothi was never in close proximity as she entered the lift before him.

“It came to our attention that an X (formerly Twitter) post, published just over a week ago, alleged that Tumelo Manyoni, known professionally as Mr JazziQ, sexually harassed and forcefully tried to kiss YFM drive-time show producer Ms Ngcebo Mcobothi on Thursday, May 23, 2024. “The incident allegedly took place inside the offices of the popular Johannesburg-based youth radio station just moments before his scheduled interview on the platform. In the tweets, Ms Mcobothi claims that Mr. JazziQ sexually harassed her after she rejected his advances. She further alleges that he forcefully tried to kiss her in a lift. “Upon seeing news of the alleged assault on the said social media platform, Mr. JazziQ and his team promptly contacted YFM’s station manager, Haseena Cassim, requesting CCTV footage of the alleged incident. The basis for this request was for Mr JazziQ to offer a detailed response to the damaging allegations by providing irrefutable evidence that they have no basis in truth or fact.

“Understanding the socio-economic climate of South Africa in relation to the question of gender-based violence (GBV), he recognised the significance of having evidence to challenge the baseless accusation in a way that would remove all reasonable doubt as to his alleged actions. Four days after the footage was initially requested, YFM has responded (see Appendix B), stating that the said lift has no cameras.” The statement further revealed that the station has also distanced itself from Mcobothi’s allegations, stating that she is a freelancer and that the station does not support any of the claims she made on social media. “We would like to place on record that Ms Mcobothi is an external producer and freelancer for Y. Her actions do not represent the views or actions of the company, nor does Y have any control regarding what Ms Mcobothi posts on social media.