You are not going to split us up – Harvey

Johannesburg - American media personality and comedian Steve Harvey has spoken out against malicious rumours surrounding his marriage after claims of infidelity. Harvey also addressed the misconceptions spread about his wife, Marjorie Harvey, who reports claimed had an affair with a bodyguard and one of their chefs.

This was followed by more reports that their marriage was on the rocks and that Harvey was also divorcing his wife. During a Monday broadcast of the Steve Harvey Morning Show, he also shut down rumours that the failure of his first marriage had something to do with his current wife. ‘’Quit talking about how she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn't,’’ said Harvey.

‘’The woman I married is a good woman; she is the best thing that ever happened to me. She is God-fearing, she is loyal, she is faithful, and she is a kind and loving person. I don't care what nobody said, and y'all quit talking about how she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn't. She was nowhere near that. ‘’I got divorced in 2005; my marriage was over when The Kings of Comedy came out. Y'all didn't know that, though, did you? It was over then. It took us this long to get through the divorce. In 2005, I had nothing. I lost the radio show we were on in LA on March 23. I lost the only TV show I had on May 10th. Steve Harvey had no money. I got with Marjorie again on New Year's Eve and met her; she was with her kids in Hawaii. We got together in 2006." ‘’We had nothing. She didn't marry into riches. I had nothing. We got married in 2007. Do you know what I was doing in 2007? Nothing. We had nothing.’’

Harvey explained how his wife stuck with him through difficult times and when he was battling with financial woes. He said Marjorie was the best thing that ever happened to his life. ‘’She didn't steal anything, and I am tired of y'all talking about my girl because my girl is one of the best women I have ever met.