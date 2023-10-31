You are with us in spirit my boy, Lynn Forbes remembers AKA after Boks win

As millions of South Africans continued to celebrate the victory of the national rugby team, the Springboks, against New Zealand, Lynn Forbes remembered her son, the rapper Kiernan Forbes, in a tear-jerking moment. A video of Lynn celebrating the historic occasion has gone viral on social media, paying even more tribute to her late son, who was a well-known sports fanatic.

In a post shared with thousands of her followers, she highlighted that she knew that he was brimming with pride at the Bokke. “I carry your face on my neck, close to my heart. You are with us in spirit, my boy, and I know just how proud you are of the Bokke,” said Lynn. October marks nine months since Kiernan died after a tragic shooting in a Durban restaurant, Wish on Florida, on February 10 in the presence of his friends.

The restaurant announced its closure following the fatal incident involving the music talent and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. There was a glimmer of hope after police claimed they knew who they were looking for regarding Kiernan’s murder. In June, National Police Commissioner General Fanie Masemola said the assassins of award-winning rappers and popular chefs were “known”.

In a media briefing last week, he said: “We know who we are looking for. It is a matter of rounding up all of them.” The award-winning music star, who was gunned down outside Wish restaurant, has been trending in the past few months on social media as his fans called for justice to prevail with the hashtag #Justice4AKA. Lynn opened up about her son’s death on eNCA, revealing she was patient with the police as investigations continued to dig into his death.