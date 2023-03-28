Young author leads readers on a journey to become the best in their lane

Johannesburg - Keith Vilani, a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and author living in South Africa, is a typical writer who searches for less of what is common and does a lot of what is rare. Vilani, 23, strives for greater things in life because of his passion for change and exposing extraordinary abilities. His goal is to run Africa’s greatest consulting firm, the world’s largest conglomerate company, and distribute the world’s most effective set of self-authored books.

According to Vilani, his words are rare when it comes to certain things in life, as he finds it useful to applaud the ability to be different and self-maintain. "I started writing in 2012, when we had to do it for the fun of it. Little did I know that these jokes could at some point start serving the world," he said. Vilani has published three books so far in partnership with CG Hope Publications and is currently writing his fourth book, "Redesign Your Becoming“, which will be published in April and which focuses more on steps to enhance life and life skills.

In an interview with “The Star”, he explained that in his book he simplifies the life that many of us aim to live. And through the book, he takes the readers on a strange tour of becoming the best in their lane. "It is in this feature where I design the navigation tool that allows people to enhance a life of simplicity on purpose. "I chose to write about the steps and life skills because proven steps to enhance your life confidently are what we have in us as people. What lacks though is the ability to go for it in its fullest capacity.

"Our goals have tremendously changed and shifted, and therefore, we have drifted far from what appears to be common sense." He said that it is all about bringing back the simple, common and understandable ways of life. In this regard, as readers go through the book, there’s a common applause of a will to initiate a futuristic movement. "In this book, I speak about simple things that produce eminent results. It is in the ant-sized tools of life such as discipline, hope, growth, consistency, and many more that we find good produce.

"This book is wired in a simple, understandable manner and has the greatest ability to be understood by all. "My greatest aim is to serve lives. Standing in the gap of service is next to my heart, and therefore, as the book serves its goal of transforming lives, changing perspectives, and influencing narratives, we would have lived to the utmost." He added that this book was part of the Dear Black Child series.

He said that Dear Black Child was an inspiration coming from his brother, Motlatsi Mafatshe, who in talks with him has always been a highlight of life and its possibilities in relation to what we grow through. "The dream therefore is to paint a lifestyle that would narrate the possibilities of all the impossibilities." This is book one of the series. "One of the things said less about writing is that it can stretch someone to conform to the goals of the vision, thereby enforcing discipline. I think for me, that has been one of the two things that writing has changed in me. Second, to that is my reading style. So far, in this year alone, I have read more than 25 books.