After months of complaining his mother, Jessica, took him to Victoria Hospital in Cape Town and consulted with an orthopaedic surgeon.
The doctor told the worried mother that they believed Kyle had cancer, but referred them to a specialist, Dr Keith Hosking, also based in Cape Town.
The family gathered their resources together and made the trip to be with him. A few days later, the diagnosis was confirmed.
“Throughout it all Kyle remained strong and positive. He kept telling me that it was fine as long as they didn’t cut his leg off,” Jessica said.