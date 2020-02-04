Young cancer sufferer's positive outlook despite long road to recovery









Kyle Naidoo was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma. Kyle Naidoo, 14, from Shakaskraal, north of Durban, was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma for soft tissue after a nagging injury to his right leg would just not go away. After months of complaining his mother, Jessica, took him to Victoria Hospital in Cape Town and consulted with an orthopaedic surgeon. The doctor told the worried mother that they believed Kyle had cancer, but referred them to a specialist, Dr Keith Hosking, also based in Cape Town. The family gathered their resources together and made the trip to be with him. A few days later, the diagnosis was confirmed. “Throughout it all Kyle remained strong and positive. He kept telling me that it was fine as long as they didn’t cut his leg off,” Jessica said.

Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare type of cancerous tumour that grows in bones or the soft tissue around bones, such as the cartilage or nerves.

It affects people from the ages of 10 to 20 years but has a high rate of being cured.

Tuesday February 4 marks International Cancer Day, to raise awareness of cancer and encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

Cancer is believed to be the biggest threat to healthcare on a worldwide scale. Today, to mark World Cancer Day, we look at two types of cancers: the rare Ewing's sarcoma and colon cancer.

According to Bayer’s medical adviser for oncology, Dr Muneer Valley, about 115000 South Africans are diagnosed with various forms of cancer each year.

Jessica said after the diagnosis was confirmed, they had to head back to Durban and start Kyle’s chemotherapy journey at Parklands Hospital oncology department in Durban, to try to shrink the tumour.

“The bills started mounting,” she said.

Her husband’s contract dried up and she was stuck.

“While I was at Parklands a woman told me about an organisation called Cupcakes of Hope.”

At that time, Jessica said she did not know who they were.

The organisation came to her family’s rescue. The Naidoos’ modest home had one small bathroom and they did not know where they were going to help Kyle.

Cupcakes of Hope helped to modify and upgrade bathroom and also helped with groceries.

Jessica said she now knew that families in a similar situation needed to come to terms with it as soon as possible, and her message to other moms was that there was only so much they could do.

“You need to believe and hold fast to your faith in God,” she said.