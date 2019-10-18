Johannesburg - Two high school lovers are expected to appear before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court for defeating the end of justice after they allegedly staged a kidnapping and demanded R1million ransom from the family.

The suspects, both 20, were arrested at a friend’s place after they were seen together by a person who informed the police.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said a kidnapping case had been opened on October 10 when one of the suspects, a Grade 12 learner, was reported missing.

“After a missing person’s report was filed with the police and it was reported that her mother then received a cellphone message demanding a ransom of R1 million,” he said.

Hlathi said police investigations suggested that the boyfriend had colluded with his girlfriend to stage the kidnapping.

He said the two had allegedly used the girl’s cellphone with a different sim-card to send a message demanding ransom to her mother.

“On October 17, police received information about the couple being seen together since her disappearance and they followed it up,” he said.

He confirmed the two were found at a friend's place, where they were arrested by the police.

“The sim-card used to send the message was also found in the possession of the boyfriend,” he said.

“A case of defeating the ends of justice was opened against them hence their expected appearance in court,” he added.

Hlathi said police management discouraged the reporting of false cases and warned on the serious repercussions it has on one’s future prospects.

The Star