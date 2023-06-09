Young fashion designers set high standard for Durban July

Johannesburg - One of the interesting things leading up to the highly anticipated Hollywoodbets Durban July is the major platform allotted to young designers to exhibit their crafts. As we count down just a few weeks to this lifestyle affair set to happen on July 1 at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse, designers have been showcasing their designs.

Previewing the glitz and glamour of this year's theme, "Out of This World", fashion design students gave starry-eyed fashion. The 25 semi-finalists will display their work once again at Gateway on June 14, where 10 finalists will be announced. These top 10 will show off their interpretations at the Hollywoodbets Durban July Fashion Experience Preview Gala on June 23, and on stage at the Hollywoodbets Durban July, where the top three student designers will be unveiled.

The five judges were impressed with the standard on display at Hollywoodbets Greyville Race Course on Tuesday, and fashion programme director Tiffany Prior was not shy with her praise of the young designers. "This year was extraordinary; students did an amazing job of researching the theme and executing their ideas with attention to detail and quality," said Prior soon after the judging was completed. "We saw such a range of work, and I honestly feel it was the most diverse group of students I have seen. Colleges and their students should be so proud of the work they presented today," said judge Vuyi Ngobese from the Hollywood Foundation as he noted the quality of workmanship of the young designers.

"Today's judging session was 'Out of This World' as anticipated," said Ngobese with a laugh. "All the designers showcased wonderful pieces. It was hard for us to pick, but obviously, we had to scale down to 25 designers and their designs. They showed off great workmanship, they paid attention to detail, and all those selected had great finishes. “The ones we selected had spectacular outfits made for the Durban July, so it was really exciting to be part of the judging session today. "I think the public will be proud of the semi-finalists we selected. It was tough — really tough — getting from over 100 entrants down to just 25. But it was really rewarding at the end of the day to see how excited the designers were when they were selected."