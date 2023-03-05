Young father snatches three-week old baby boy from teen mom and slits the baby’s throat

Johannesburg - A 21-year-old father from Middelplaas outside Malelane has been charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice after he cut his 3-week-old son’s throat on March 1. It is alleged that the suspect, who was in the company of four friends, forcefully snatched the baby boy from his 15-year-old mother.

The mother and her family could not report immediately to the police, and they conducted their own search and hoped the baby was safe in his father’s custody. The next day – March 2 – they reported the matter to Schoemansdal SAPS, after they suspected something sinister might have happened to the child. The police immediately launched a manhunt with the aim of reuniting the little boy with his mother.

Information was received that the lifeless body of the child was found dumped in the bushes a few metres from the water reservoir and a diesel depot in Middelplaas. The child was found wrapped in a bloody blanket and a towel, his throat cut open. The investigation was intensified, and information was received that the suspect (the child’s father) was at his uncle’s place at Kamaghekeza outside Komatipoort, where he arrived with a bag full of clothes.

Schoemansdal police did not waste time and followed up on the information. “The suspect was found inside his uncle’s house yesterday, March 2, and he was arrested. He will be charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice. “Considering the age of the child’s mother, a statutory rape charge will also be added. He is expected to appear in Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court in Tonga soon.