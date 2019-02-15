Mbali Mahlayeye, who joined the Department of Water and Sanitation as a graduate trainee four years ago, has been selected to participate in an information-sharing programme in the Netherlands focusing on potable and waste water.

Scientist Mbali Mahlayeye is looking forward to flying the South African flag high in the Netherlands. The 29-year-old, who works at the Department of Water and Sanitation in Gauteng, has been selected to participate in an information-sharing programme in that country facilitated by the government of the Netherlands.

She and other participants will share their expertise on drinking water and waste water.

Mahlayeye’s journey to becoming a scientist started when she applied for a bursary advertised in a local newspaper by a mining company.

“I then lost funding from the bursary after I failed some of my modules (while studying for) my undergraduate qualification, but that didn’t stop me from pursuing my dream to be a scientist,” she said.

Raised by a single parent in a family of five children, Mahlayeye had to sell sweets and muffins at high school to make ends meet. “I learned how to be independent at a young age, and never let any situation bring me down. I always believed that there is a solution to every problem.”

She joined the department four years ago as a graduate trainee, and plans to study for a PhD at the University of Twente, in Enschede, 160km east of the capital, Amsterdam.

The information-sharing programme, to take place from March 17-27, would enable her to engage with professionals from other countries, and find ways to improve the water sector of South Africa and those of other developing countries.

“I also believe I can bring back effective ways of dealing with the drought crisis faced by South Africa.”