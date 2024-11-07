Young South African actress Reneiloe Mathebula prepares for Hollywood dream

Budding actress Reneiloe Mathebula has marked a momentous milestone in her career after being announced as the first South African actress to attend the prestigious Universal Actors Sessions in Los Angeles. This exciting opportunity comes hot on the heels of her recent performance at the IMTA (International Modeling and Talent Association) convention in New York City, where the 15-year-old showcased her unique talent among some of the world's best young performers.

During her visit to the Big Apple, Reneiloe captured the attention of industry executives, earning a spot in the Top 10 Best Actress category while competing against talent from countries around the globe. “Being called up on stage when I won Top 10 Best Actress was the most memorable moment for me. I realised I finally did it. This is all I have ever wanted. The whole world is my oyster now and I am proud of myself.” The upcoming Universal Actors Sessions, scheduled for February 2025, promises a transformative experience for aspiring actors.

Participants will be immersed in a realistic Hollywood casting environment, with the chance to audition in person for renowned talent agencies like Clear Talent Management, The Green Agency, and NTA Talent. As she prepares for this remarkable milestone, Reneiloe says fully committed to honing her craft. “I will continue to invest in my craft. I am planning to attend local courses and to grow my knowledge of the industry as much as possible.” With her ambitious aspirations firmly set, Reneiloe has her sights set on achieving even greater heights in her career.