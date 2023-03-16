Young woman, 19, due to appear in court for dealing drugs

Johannesburg – Major General Gerber, Provincial Head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, praised the team's efforts and expressed gratitude to members of the community for providing information that led to the suspect's arrest. "As the Hawks, we are grateful to the public for providing information that enables us to fulfil our mandate and provide safety and stability in our communities.

"We pledge our commitment and thank the community for its ongoing support," Major General Gerber said. Several bags of compressed dagga were found during the arrest. Picture: Supplied The young suspect was arrested during an intelligence-driven disruptive operation conducted by the Secunda-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, together with Secunda Crime Intelligence and the K9 unit, on March 15. Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the arrest followed a search and seizure operation that was executed following information received about drugs that were kept in a house at Schoor Street, Secunda.

"On arrival at the address, the team found a lady in a locked house and managed to gain entry to conduct a search. "Several bags of compressed dagga were found inside the house and seized for further investigation, and the suspect was found in possession of drugs with an estimated value of R80 000. "She was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs," said Captain Sekgotodi.