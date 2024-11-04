‘Youngins’ star reflects on dreams, fame, and authentic representation

Lebohang Lephatsoana, known for his captivating portrayal of Tumelo in the hit series ‘Youngins’ offers a glimpse into his journey, the weight of fame, and the profound significance of representation in the world of entertainment. Lephatsoana has rapidly become a household name, transcending his roots as a TikTok sensation to emerge as one of the series’ breakout stars.

The young actor discusses how his experience on the Showmax series has significantly influenced his outlook on dreams and aspirations. “Youngins has shown me that my dreams are valid and reaffirmed the aspirations I’ve had since seventh grade. I’m beyond grateful that it’s all coming together with such a big production.” He further reveals that the opportunity to work with industry veterans like Loyiso MacDonald and Bab’ Simo Magwaza is an experience he cherishes profoundly.

“I truly feel that God placed me in the right place at the right time. I always remind myself to stay humble and grateful,” said Lephatsoana. Asked if he was surprised at the amount of love his character has received, he said: “It came like a storm. People loved Tumelo from the start, saying things like. ‘This boy is spicy; he’s a darling, and he's a vibe.’ I must say, being loved by everyone is heartwarming. It’s very special to enter a space where everyone appreciates you.” Speaking about Tumelo’s representation of the queer community, Lephatsoana initially struggled to grasp the significance of his role. He reveals that he was soon inundated with messages from young boys who saw their struggles mirrored in Tumelo’s story.

“Hats off to the writers for including a young gay boy in the narrative. I didn’t fully understand the impact until I began receiving direct messages from young boys, some from Durban, sharing their own stories. Some would say, ‘Dude, when I see Tumelo, I see myself — I’ve been through similar situations. “It made me realise that many people out there are experiencing similar challenges. That’s why it was crucial for someone to authentically tell Tumelo’s story in this way. These are real experiences for young queer individuals, even at school. “It dawned on me that I’m truly honouring this character’s story and that it resonates with people. It’s important that our stories are represented, especially those of young LGBTQI individuals.’’