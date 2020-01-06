Super grandmaster Levon Aronian of Armenia, one of the top chess players in the world, officially opened the SA Junior Chess Championships (SAJCC) on Saturday.
He made the ceremonial first move of the tournament to get the championships under way.
Grandmaster Aronian is a former Fide (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) No2 and was at one stage the fourth-highest rated player in chess. He is currently rated No6 on the World Live Chess ratings list.
Fide is an international organisation that connects the various national chess federations worldwide and acts as the governing body of international chess competition.
As part of a continuing drive to raise the profile of chess in South Africa, grandmaster Aronian will take part in a number of activities to promote the game this week.