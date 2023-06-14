Youth Day through Miss SA Top 12 finalists’ eyes

Johannesburg - As many people gear up to commemorate one of South Africa’s momentous holidays, Youth Day, on Friday, Miss SA’s top 12 speak about the significance of the day and why it is important to celebrate it. Ané Oosthuysen, 25, from Vanderbijlpark, says South Africans commemorate Youth Day as a remembrance of the youth of 1976 and what transpired in Soweto on June 16 that year, pointing out its importance.

‘’By reflecting on and understanding the history of this day, we can remember how far we have come and work towards a better future to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,’’ said Oosthuysen. Bryoni Govender, who is a qualified lawyer from Kempton Park, says it is very important to remember this fight on Youth Day and celebrate our transformational education so as to not repeat the same atrocities. Homba Mazaleni, 23, who hails from East London, Eastern Cape, highlighted the significance of the holiday and said: ‘’We commemorate Youth Day to pay tribute to the significant role that young people like Hector Pieterson played in history and continue to play in shaping our society.’’

Anke Rothmann, who is a pharmacist intern representing the Northern Cape, says Youth Day is a day of honouring and remembrance of what happened on June 16, 1976, to the young South Africans who opposed the apartheid regime in the streets of Soweto. Durbanville, Western Cape-born model and businesswoman Jordan van der Vyver, 27, explains that when celebrating Youth Day, we honour the bravery and resilience of those young activists who fought for justice and sparked a nationwide movement. North West educator, student, and model Keaoleboga Nkashe, 27, shares her memorable experience of Youth Day.

‘’The most memorable event I attended on Youth Day was in a village near my home called Verdwaal in the North West, where both my parents grew up and spent most of their youth,’’ said Nkashe. Sharpeville, Vereeniging, beauty queen Lebohang Raputsoe, 24, commented, ‘’To me, Youth Day means understanding our rights. It’s a reminder that we must speak on issues that pertain to the outcome of our future.’’ Speaking about Youth Day, candidate property practitioner Levern ‘’Donnatella’’ José from the Northern Cape said: ‘’Although I believe a good fight was fought in 1976, we still have to continue the fight to transform our current education system and to empower the youth of South Africa.’’

Lungo Katete, 26, who is from Midrand, said Youth Day symbolises the power and resilience of those that came before us in a fight to shape our future. ‘’It commemorates the brave youth who fought against an oppressive education system.’’ Melissa Nayimuli, 27, explained the essence of the holiday and said: ‘’Youth Day is important to me because it is proof that when young people decide that it is time for a change, change happens. It is a validation of how powerful our voices can be when we work together,’’ said the contestant from Butterworth, Eastern Cape. A model, micro-influencer, philanthropist, and triple-major BA Arts graduate from Zwelethemba, Worcester, Nande Mabala spoke about Youth Day and said that it is about honouring the power and potential of the youth in our nation.