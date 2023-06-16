Youth have nothing to celebrate says UDMYV, calls on young people to vote

“As young people of this generation we have nothing to celebrate, we have nothing to be proud of, instead we are watching things going from bad to worse for young people.” This is chilling view of The United Democratic Movement Youth Vanguard (UDMYV), which has voiced concern about the state of the nation as tough economic times leave young South Africans on the margins of economic participation.

June 16 is a momentous day in South Africa, as the country reflects on the massacre of learners during the Soweto Uprising of 1976. It is a day when South Africa as a whole celebrates the role of young people in shaping the country's history and future. But as young people across the country continue to bare the brunt of unemployment with a high prevalence of drug abuse, the UDMYV has questioned whether there is reason to celebrate the day. The organisation said: “The youth unemployment rate is sitting at an astounding 46.5%. It is a fact that unemployment is the catalyst for drug use, crime, and everything that is done by frustration from being unemployed. We cannot pretend as if things are normal and participate in these events that seek to celebrate and give an impression that everything is normal.