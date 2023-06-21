Youth Month: health experts reveal hidden diabetes signs

Johannesburg - In commemoration of Youth Month, the health experts at MedicalAid have revealed seven hidden signs of diabetes and top tips on how to prevent it from a young age. According to Adriaan Schoeman, operational director at MedicalAid, it is estimated that around 4.6 million adults in South Africa have diabetes, which accounts for approximately 8.5% of the adult population, while 1 in 3 (13 million) adults in South Africa are classified as being at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

These are the top 7 hidden signs of diabetes: Frequent urination: Excessive thirst and increased urination are often early signs of diabetes.

Unexplained weight loss: Despite eating normally or even more than usual, individuals with diabetes may experience unexplained weight loss due to the body's inability to properly utilise glucose as an energy source.

Fatigue: Feeling tired and lethargic is a common symptom of diabetes due to the body's inability to efficiently convert glucose into energy.

Increased hunger: Experiencing constant hunger and a craving for food, even after eating, can be a sign of diabetes.

Blurred vision: High blood sugar levels can affect the lens of the eye, leading to blurred vision.

Slow wound healing: Diabetes can impair the body's ability to heal wounds, making even minor cuts and sores slow to heal.

Numbness or tingling: Prolonged high blood sugar levels can damage nerves, leading to tingling or numbness, usually in the hands or feet. However, there are also ways to help reduce the risk of diabetes, and these include Top four tips to help reduce the risk of diabetes: