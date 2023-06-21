Youth Month: health experts reveal hidden diabetes signs

Johannesburg - In commemoration of Youth Month, the health experts at MedicalAid have revealed seven hidden signs of diabetes and top tips on how to prevent it from a young age.
According to Adriaan Schoeman, operational director at MedicalAid, it is estimated that around 4.6 million adults in South Africa have diabetes, which accounts for approximately 8.5% of the adult population, while 1 in 3 (13 million) adults in South Africa are classified as being at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
These are the top 7 hidden signs of diabetes:
- Frequent urination: Excessive thirst and increased urination are often early signs of diabetes.
- Unexplained weight loss: Despite eating normally or even more than usual, individuals with diabetes may experience unexplained weight loss due to the body's inability to properly utilise glucose as an energy source.
- Fatigue: Feeling tired and lethargic is a common symptom of diabetes due to the body's inability to efficiently convert glucose into energy.
- Increased hunger: Experiencing constant hunger and a craving for food, even after eating, can be a sign of diabetes.
- Blurred vision: High blood sugar levels can affect the lens of the eye, leading to blurred vision.
- Slow wound healing: Diabetes can impair the body's ability to heal wounds, making even minor cuts and sores slow to heal.
- Numbness or tingling: Prolonged high blood sugar levels can damage nerves, leading to tingling or numbness, usually in the hands or feet.
However, there are also ways to help reduce the risk of diabetes, and these include
Top four tips to help reduce the risk of diabetes:
- Healthy diet: Consuming a balanced diet that is low in sugar, refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Emphasise whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
- Regular physical activity: Regular exercise, such as brisk walking, jogging, or cycling, can help maintain a healthy weight, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of diabetes.
- Weight management: maintaining a healthy weight or losing excess weight if overweight can significantly reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
- Avoidance of tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption: Smoking and heavy alcohol consumption can increase the risk of developing diabetes, so it is important to avoid these habits.
Schoeman said that when it comes to educating young people about diabetes, it is important to remember the following 5 tips in order to fully achieve increased prevention and awareness.
Peer support and mentoring: Encourage young people with diabetes to connect with others who have the condition. Peer support groups or mentoring programmes can provide a sense of community where people can share experiences, seek advice, and learn from one another.
- Emphasise prevention: educate young people about the risk factors associated with diabetes, such as poor diet and sedentary behaviour. Encourage them to adopt healthy habits early on to reduce their risk of developing the condition.
- Encourage self-care and empowerment. Teach young people with diabetes how to manage their condition effectively. This includes explaining the importance of monitoring blood sugar levels, taking medication (if applicable), and recognising and managing symptoms. Foster a sense of empowerment by encouraging them to actively participate in their own diabetes care.
- Raise awareness through campaigns and events: organise diabetes awareness campaigns or events within the community or education setting. These can include activities like walks, health fairs, or educational sessions. Promote inclusivity, empathy, and support for young people with diabetes.
The Star