Zama zamas caught with gold-bearing dust apprehended by security officers

Johannesburg - The police in Mpumalanga have revealed that five suspects aged between 18 and 57 were caught for reported illegal mining-related charges. It is explained that when the suspects were apprehended by security officers in Lydenburg, they were found with gold-bearing dust.

They are expected to appear at the Mashishing Magistrates Court on Monday, July 3, 2023, for charges of illegal possession of gold-bearing dust as well as illegal mining-related charges. Zama zama's suffered a big blow as five got caught by security officers with gold bearing dust. Picture: SAPS/Supplied. “According to the report, information reached the ears of security personnel regarding some suspicious activities being carried out at an old mine shaft in Lydenburg. “The information was followed by law enforcement agencies in Lydenburg, where it was observed that there could be something sinister taking place in the old mine.

“A Toyota Etios with one occupant was spotted next to the mine, and when he noticed the guards, he reportedly tried to flee, but he was soon caught. Zama zama's suffered a big blow as five got caught by security officers with gold bearing dust. Picture: SAPS/Supplied. “Upon further questioning, it was then learned that the man was allegedly part of a group that was operating as illegal miners (zama zamas) at the old shaft. “Four of his fellows were inside the shaft when the guards arrived, and they later came out around 3.30pm, carrying some bags that contained gold-bearing dust, as the information outlines.