Zamajobe’s anniversary concert postponed, new date announced

The organisers of Zamajobe's anniversary concert, "Celebrating 20 Years of Ndawo Yami," have officially announced the postponement of the eagerly awaited event originally scheduled for May 24 at the Lyric Theatre. The concert will take place later in the year, on November 30.

“Zamajobe’s concert will no longer be taking place on May 24, 2024, at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg and has been postponed to take place later this year, on November 30, 2024. “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, including logistical challenges and the artist's future plans, we have made the difficult decision to put the concert on hold. We understand the disappointment this may cause our loyal fans and ticket holders, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. “We appreciate the unwavering support from our fans, sponsors, and partners. We remain committed to bringing exceptional entertainment experiences to you and look forward to announcing future events and information that will capture the spirit of Ndawo Yami.”

All ticket holders will receive a full refund for their purchased tickets. Refunds will be processed automatically within the next seven business days. With music from her critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Ndawo Yami’, the event promised to be a spectacular and epic night filled with feel-good hits. According to what was said, Zamajobe was scheduled to perform songs like ‘Magic’, ‘Hey, Hey, Hey’, and many more from the much-loved album.