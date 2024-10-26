Zambia celebrates 60 years of independence in Pretoria

Zambian High Commission celebrated its 60th independence anniversary on Thursday in Pretoria. Zambian High Commissioner, her Excellency Mazuba Monze, said the day was a reminder that freedom was not just a word, but a responsibility to uphold the values of justice, equality, and unity that Zambia stood for.

“It is a responsibility to preserve Zambia’s rich cultural heritage, customs, languages, traditions, and its unity in diversity that form the backbone of our identity. “The commemoration of our milestone, Independence Day, also comes with a very important reminder of the intertwined history we share with South Africa, dating back to the days of apartheid. “Zambia was host to several African National Congress exiled leaders of the liberation Struggle, who include Oliver Tambo, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, among many other Struggle icons.

“The ANC military wing, uMkhonto weSizwe, had camps and offices in Zambia, and Lusaka was the hub for anti-apartheid activism,” Monze said. She continued to say her country was continuously nurturing cordial bilateral relations, which stretch across several fields of cooperation. “This has continued to transcend even to only a few weeks ago, when we witnessed the historic occasion, to honour the homecoming of our liberation heroes and heroines, brave souls who laid down their lives for the freedom that we cherish and were buried in Zambia.

“On behalf of the government of the Republic of Zambia and the people, we would like to highly commend the government of the Republic of South Africa for putting that poignant event together. “We are also extremely humbled to have collaborated with our brothers and sisters from South Africa in undertaking the repatriation and restitution process of the freedom fighters buried in Zambia as well as for their solidarity and commitment to preserving our shared history. “Together, we look forward to continuity by Zambia and South Africa in strengthening our existing partnerships across various spheres, including in trade and investment, as well as exploring new avenues of liberation, while working tirelessly to enhance the lives of our people,” the commissioner added.

Celebrating Zambia’s independence, the African National Congress (ANC) said the day stood as a solid testimony to the unyielding spirit of liberation that characterised Zambia’s resistance against colonial domination and exploitation. The party said that October 24 did not only mark Zambia’s victory, but it was a cornerstone in the broader African struggle for freedom, unity, and self-determination. “Our shared history with Zambia is one rooted in profound solidarity, fraternal relations, and mutual support during the most difficult periods of Africa’s liberation struggles.

“The relationship between the ANC and Zambia, and indeed between comrades in Struggle, Oliver Reginald Tambo and Kenneth Kaunda, remains a shining example of Pan-African unity and collaboration. “President Kaunda’s government provided not just a haven but also unwavering political, military, and material support to the ANC and other liberation movements across the continent, ensuring that the fires of resistance to apartheid and colonialism continued to burn brightly. “Under the courageous leadership of President Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia became a crucial base for the ANC in exile.