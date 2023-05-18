Zandile Khumalo tells court she too wants to see justice for Senzo Meyiwa

Johannesburg – In spite of her bid to have the media barred from broadcasting her testimony, state witness Zandile Khumalo told the court that she too wanted to see justice for slain Orlando Pirates player Senzo Meyiwa. Khumalo began her testimony and said that she had been informed of her objection being turned down by the courts and the option to appeal the decision still being available to her. However, she had chosen not to waste any more of the court's time.

She then told the court that she came to know Meyiwa from 2012 to 2013 after he began a relationship with her sister, Kelly Khumalo. Khumalo described the pair as being inseparable from the time that they had started their relationship. "They loved each other to the point where they used to follow each other everywhere," she said.

She said she had been travelling from a performance with her sister, Meyiwa, as well as his two childhood friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, who they had picked up just off the Spruitview. off-ramp on the N3. Khumalo said that they were due to attend Meyiwa's teammate Rooi Mahamutsa’s party, which had not gotten under way, which was when her sister (Kelly) suggested they go to her home for lunch as her mother usually cooked a Sunday meal. Before they got home, she said they decided to go and buy beverages at a nearby local tavern with the R400 she had in her possession, as neither Meyiwa nor her sister had cash when they got there.

After purchasing the drinks, they went to the home in Vosloorus, where their mother gave them something to eat. Khumalo said they then proceeded to have drinks while watching an international football game, and she was contacted by her lover at the time, Longwe Twala. On his arrival, she said Twala and Meyiwa had a conversation as they were, according to her, "very good friends".