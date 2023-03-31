Zaza gearing up for Chapter 2 of Woman in Chronicle gospel project

Johannesburg - With a new date for the auditions announced, gospel veteran Zaza Mokhethi is gearing up for Chapter 2 of the Woman in Chronicle project, a gospel ensemble made up of 22 women gospel singers. Speaking to The Star ahead of the auditions on April 26, 2023, at the 430 Louis Botha, Rouxville, Johannesburg venue, the veteran gospel singer said she was ready to take the project to more deserving women gospel singers.

The ensemble, which came as a result of inspiration and passion to empower and give back to the industry, kicked off a new mentorship programme for emerging future stars of the country’s gospel singers. Mokhethi, who began her foray into the music industry at the young age of three, told The Star that God’s love is about giving back and shining one’s light to those who come after you. The group, which houses young, up-and-coming women vocalists from across the country, recorded its live CD and DVD Woman in Chronicle Chapter 1 on Women’s Day in 2022, and since then has been performing at various venues across the country.

However, Mokhethi says this is not enough, as the journey to give back to the industry that raised her as a three-year-old requires new voices on a daily basis to carry out the ministry of God. "We have opened up the auditions for newer gospel singers to continue from the first chapter. With this one, we aim to audition and record young women from every South African province in the hopes of finding rare talent. We will continue to use our skills and experience to mould and mentor these young women to prepare them to be among the best in this industry," Mokhethi said. The singer, known for songs such as Ebunzimeni, Who Am I, and many others, said it has been her dream to work with young women who are affected by a myriad of socio-economic issues, which is why she came up with the idea of mentoring young women through song.

"I believe all the women in the current group have a story to tell. It is through these stories that we come together in song, as the name suggests, in Woman in Chronicle. “As we continue with the second chapter of Woman in Chronicle, we feel that this project will allow us to work with the women as well as members of the community at large. ”We not only aim to uplift our nation and fellow women in song, but also to stand together with those that are fighting against gender-based violence in our time," she said.