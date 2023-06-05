Zee and Profound are digital magazine’s first cover stars

Johannesburg - Le’Afrinique, a leading platform devoted to promoting the arts, culture, and entertainment, has launched its first digital magazine, ”#LAMAG“. This digital publication, set to be released on June 16, 2023, marks a significant milestone in Le'Afrinique's commitment to celebrating and plugging readers with interesting content in music and art.

The first highly anticipated issue of #LAMAG will feature popular artists Zee Nxumalo and Profound. The inaugural issue is poised to engage readers with compelling stories, insightful interviews, thought-provoking articles, and stunning visuals that showcase the best of South African talent across various creative industries. With this magazine, readers can expect a thoughtfully curated selection of content that explores music, visual arts, lifestyle, and much more.

Speaking about the magazine's debut, founder Selloane Moleli said: "We are incredibly excited to introduce Le'Afrinique's digital magazine to our readership. "This digital magazine is a natural extension of our commitment to promoting African talent and creativity. We believe in the power of storytelling and its ability to showcase the diversity, vibrancy, and innovation within Africa's creative industries. Our aim is to inspire and empower our readers while amplifying the voices of African artists and cultural trailblazers." Moleli saId it would provide a platform for emerging artists, established icons, and industry insiders to share their stories, perspectives, and journeys, fostering community and connections across the African creative sphere.

#LAMAG aims to create a dynamic and immersive reading experience by seamlessly blending captivating storytelling with cutting-edge design. The magazine also aims to take readers on an immersive journey, blending captivating storytelling with cutting-edge design. Readers are advised to brace themselves for a curated selection of content exploring music, fashion, film, literature, the visual arts and so much more.

"It's gonna be a platform for emerging artists, big shots, and industry insiders to share their stories, perspectives, and journeys, bringing together the African creative community," said Moleli. The release of the first digital magazine issue marks a pivotal moment in Le'Afrinique's journey as it expands its reach and impact within the global creative landscape. The magazine will be available for free and is accessible digitally on Le'Afrinique's website, www.leafrinique.co.za, ensuring widespread accessibility to readers across the world.