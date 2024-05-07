Zibi slams ANC for water crisis in Giyani

National leader of RISE Mzansi, Songezo Zibi, has pledged a sustainable water plan to the people of Giyani in Limpopo, after vilifying the governing party’s Giyani Bulk Water Project. This follows the current water crisis in Giyani and parts of the country who do not have access to sanitation.

On Monday, Zibi contested the ANC, maintaining that the governing party continues to deprive South Africans of their basic right to clean water and sanitation. He said if the ANC remains in government, it proposes a collapse of water and sanitation infrastructure and an unprogressive economy. Zibi lamented that the ANC runs a corrupt administration, which has robbed the people of Giyani access to clean water.

“SABC News” reported last year that a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed R4 billion was recovered from the water project, which was believed to be stolen by government officials. The project has been an ongoing case since 2014, of which, it initially amounted to R90 million and ballooned to R4.5bn. “The ANC will corrupt and feed off all projects, even those meant to sustain the life of the people and communities they claim to serve. The sooner we vote out the corrupt thugs who do not care about you, the sooner we can begin building the South Africa we all deserve, where all households have access to sanitation services and clean piped water,” said Zibi. He lashed out at the ANC, saying its governance is in a financial quagmire, needing approximately R100bn to fix the water problem, yet the Department of Water and Sanitation has budget constraints. Hence, the water crisis is likely to increase, and poor areas ultimately fall prey to poor sanitation.

Furthermore, Zibi noted a RISE Mzansi government boasts ethical leadership and prioritises the people it serves, thus, as part of its manifesto, the party commits to end the water crisis and ensure access to sanitation and clean drinking water. Zibi said RISE Mzansi is committed to initiate a generational process to create a “circular economy water-reticulation system”. This means a water system where no water goes to waste, maximising the amount of water recycled within the system. He added that RISE Mzansi will protect Strategic Water Areas, partner with the private sector for water infrastructure and repair water systems and extend them to every household.